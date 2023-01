சென்னையை காலிசெய்த 6 லட்சம் பேர்.. கோயம்பேட்டில் அலைமோதும் கூட்டம்.. கடும் நெரிசல்-மக்கள் அவதி

English Summary

On the occasion of Pongal festival, government buses are being operated from many places including Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu for the convenience of passengers. In this case, there has been an increase in the number of people at Koyambedu bus station in Chennai since early this morning. As of this morning, 3.94 lakh people have returned home from Chennai in special buses and more than 2 lakh people in trains. Apart from this, many people are returning to their hometown in cars and people are suffering due to traffic congestion in many places in Chennai.