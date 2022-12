எம்ஜிஆர் நினைவு தினம்.. மெரினாவில் இன்று ஈபிஎஸ், ஓபிஎஸ் மரியாதை..மோதலால் தனித்தனியே நேரம் ஒதுக்கீடு

English Summary

The 35th death anniversary of AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu late MGR is being observed today. AIADMK Interim General Secretary Palaniswami, former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, AIADMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran, Sasikala and others are going to pay their respects at the MGR Memorial on Marina Beach in Chennai. A separate time has been reserved for them to pay their respects.