அதிமுக பொதுக்குழு வழக்கு தீர்ப்பு .. எடப்பாடி பழனிச்சாமிக்கு சாதகமாகுமா?..எண் கணித நிபுணர் கணிப்பு

English Summary

The High Court single judge judgement was favor that O.Panneerselvam the General Assembly meeting convened on July 11 was null and void. The judgment of the trial filed by Edappadi Palaniswami against that judgment will be released today. Numerology expert J.N.S Chelvan has predicted who will be favored in this verdict, Edappadi Palanishamy and O. Panneer Selvam.