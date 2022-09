ஓபிஎஸ் கட்சியில் கிடையாது! உச்சநீதிமன்றத்தில் ஈபிஎஸ் பதில் மனு! நாளை வரும் அதிமுக அலுவலக சாவி வழக்கு

English Summary

O Panneer Selvam has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court's order to hand over the keys of the AIADMK headquarters to Edappadi Palanichami. In this case, a reply has been filed on the part of Edappadi Palaniswami. It said, There is no reason to hand over the keys to Panneer Selvam when he is not a core member of the party.''