ரூ.786 கோடி நஷ்டம்.. சென்னையில் அம்மா உணவகங்கள் மூடப்படுமா? மாநகராட்சி மேயர் பிரியா சொன்ன பதில்!

English Summary

After loss of Rs.786 crore, Amma Unavagam in Chennai will be closed? mayor Priya answer Amma Unavagam are running at a loss of Rs.786 crore in Chennai Corporation. A question was raised in the corporation meeting that Amma restaurants with income less than Rs.500 per day should be closed. Will Amma Unavagam be closed for this? Isn't it? Mayor Priya answered and talked about that.