2 நாள் தான் ‛டைம்’.. ஈபிஎஸ் ஆலோசனையில் முக்கிய முடிவு..பொதுக்குழு உறுப்பினர்களுக்கு உத்தரவு! என்ன?

English Summary

The Supreme Court yesterday ordered the AIADMK candidate to be selected through a general body in the Erode East by-election. In this case, it is said that without convening the General Assembly, it is planned to get a written letter of support from the members of the General Assembly for the candidate of Edappadi Palanisamy's side announced district wise. This information has come out while last night Edappadi Palanisamy held a consultation with important leaders for about one and a half hours.