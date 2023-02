உச்சநீதிமன்ற உத்தரவால் ஈபிஎஸ் புதுதிட்டம்.. ஈரோடு கிழக்கு வேட்பாளர் தேர்வுக்கு மாற்றுவழி! என்னவாம்?

English Summary

The Supreme Court has said that the AIADMK General Committee can select the Erode East Assembly Constituency by-election candidate. But there are reports that Edappadi Palaniswami's party has a new plan to select a candidate in the absence of sufficient time for the General Assembly meeting. Accordingly, it is planned to send a circular to the members of the General Committee and to select a candidate approved by the members of the General Committee and submit it to the Election Commission on Monday.