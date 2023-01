ஜெயலலிதா தாய்..சுப்ரீம்கோர்ட்டில் அனல் பறக்கும் வாதங்கள்.. அதிமுக பொதுக்குழு வழக்கு க்ளைமேக்ஸ்

English Summary

Supreme Court to hear OPS Appeal plea on AIADMK General Council meeting case today.The AIADMK general committee case trial is going on in the Supreme Court with heated debates. The OPS side has argued that only the coordinator and co-coordinator can convene the general body. The judges have said that the hearing of the case will be adjourned till today. Accordingly, the hearing of the AIADMK general committee case is scheduled to be held today at 12 noon in the Supreme Court.