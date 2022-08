குடும்ப அரசியல் தலைவிரித்தாடுகிறது.. ஒழித்துக்கட்ட வேண்டும்.. சுதந்திர தினத்தில் அண்ணாமலை சூளுரை

English Summary

(குடும்ப அரசியலை ஒழித்துக்கட்ட வேண்டும் என அண்ணாமலை வலியுறுத்தல்): As the 76th Independence Day is being celebrated across the country, state president Annamalai hoisted the national flag at Kamalalayam, the BJP state headquarters in Chennai. Later, he said, "Those who do family politics should be eliminated." Annamalai also mentioned in his speech that "bribery and family politics are rampant in Tamil Nadu and BJP will work hard to eradicate this".