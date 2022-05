திசை மாறும் அசானி புயல்... 33 மாவட்டங்களில் மழை - உங்க மாவட்டம் நனையுமா?

English Summary

According to the Meteorological Department, Hurricane Asani will make landfall in the Bay of Bengal and return to the sea without crossing the coast. Meanwhile, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Nagai districts will receive showers, the Met office said. Mayiladuthurai, Tanjore, Thiruvarur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Trichy, Namakkal and Pudukottai are likely to receive showers.