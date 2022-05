அசானி புயல் தீவிரம்... 2 நாட்களுக்கு சூறாவளி!...தமிழகத்தில் 11 மாவட்டங்களில் மழை வெளுத்து வாங்கும்

English Summary

Asani cyclone: (அசானி புயல் செய்திகள்) According to the Met Office, cyclone Asani has formed in the Bay of Bengal and is moving towards the Midwest and northwestern Bay of Bengal along the northern Andhra-Odisha coast. The Chennai Meteorological Department has forecast 115 kmph in the central Bay of Bengal today and tomorrow and rains in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu.