சட்டம் ஒழுங்கு கெடும் உஷார்.. புயலாய் கிளம்பிய ஓபிஎஸ் டீம்.. டெல்லிக்கு பறந்த ‘பரபர’ கடிதம்!

English Summary

As the Law Commission has sent a letter mentioning Edappadi Palaniswami as AIADMK General Secretary, there is a possibility of law and order problem in Tamil Nadu, so the letter should be withdrawn and the letter should be sent to AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam, OPS team has written to the Law Commission Chairman. OPS supporter Kolathur Krishnamurthy has sent this letter.