பிக்பாஸ்:சங்கியா என கேலி பேசிய மங்கிக்கு கரிபூசிய ஜிபி முத்து.. ட்வீட்டில் கமலை தாக்கிய எஸ்வி சேகர்?

English Summary

GP Muthu has left the Bigg Boss house citing his son's health. In this case, BJP's SV Shekhar posted a photo of GP Muthu who wearing a saffron cloth on Twitter and praised, one raises question are you a Sanhki ? who was ridiculed, proves that her love for her son is more important than the 100-day job opportunity money and stands tall in our hearts by slapping the mocking monkey in the face.