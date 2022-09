அனுமதியின்றி போராடிய உமா ஆனந்த்.. குறி வைத்த போலீஸ்.. விசாரணைக்கு வாங்க.. பாய்ந்தது வழக்கு!

English Summary

A protest was held inside the temple on the 31st to hand over the Mylapore Kabaleeswarar temple to the devotees. A case was registered against 75 people on the basis of complaint after this protest which was held without permission. In this case, a case was registered against 75 people including BJP councilor Uma Anand. Following this, the Mylapore police have sent a summons to Uma Anand for questioning.