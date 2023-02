சிக்கலில் பாஜக.. இடைத்தேர்தல் வேட்பாளர்களை அறிவித்த ஈபிஎஸ், ஓபிஎஸ்..அண்ணாமலையின் அடுத்த மூவ் இதுதான்

English Summary

Edappadi Palanisamy and O Panneer Selvam had separately sought support from the BJP in the Erode East assembly constituency by-election. Even though the BJP continues to hold consultations in this, who is their support in the Erode East Assembly Constituency by-election? It is not clarified. In this case, Edappadi Palani Samy and O Panneer Selvam announced their candidates today. As a result of which Tamil Nadu is facing BJP problem, there are speculations about what will be the next move as Annamalai goes to Delhi.