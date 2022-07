பி.இ, அரசு கலைகல்லூரிகளில் விண்ணப்பிக்க கால அவகாசம் நீட்டிப்பு..இடங்கள் அதிகரிப்பு - பொன்முடி

English Summary

Minister Ponmudi press meet about TNEA Counselling 2022: (பொறியியல், அரசு கலைக்கல்லூரிகளில் விண்ணப்பிக்க கால அவகாசம் நீட்டிப்பு) Higher Education Minister Ponmudi has said that the deadline for students to apply for admission to engineering and arts colleges in Tamil Nadu has been extended. Minister Ponmudi said that one can apply for arts, science and engineering courses within 5 days after the release of CBSE exam results.