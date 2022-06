ஒற்றைத்தலைமை..அதிமுகவில் குழப்பமான சூழல்.. வளர்மதியின் ஆதரவு யாருக்கு?

English Summary

AIADMK Cadres Demand Single Leadership: (அதிமுக ஒற்றை தலைமை கோரிக்கை வளர்மதி சொல்வதென்ன)Supporters of Edappadi Palanisami have abruptly called for a single leadership. As the AIADMK General Body and Working Committee meetings are scheduled to be held on the 23rd, there was a stir as some of the volunteers at the AIADMK consultative meeting chanted slogans demanding a single leadership. Former minister P. Valarmati has said that he cannot say who to support in the chaotic situation.