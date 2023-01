தமிழ்நாடு அமைதி பூங்காவா? இல்லையா?.. ஆர்எஸ்எஸ் அணிவகுப்பு வழக்கில் பரபர வாதம்.. தீர்ப்பு ஒத்திவைப்பு

English Summary

Chennai High Court ordered and adjournment of judgment in RSS Rally case without specifying a date The hearing on the appeals against the order issued to hold the RSS parade in Tamil Nadu in a fenced ground was held today in the Chennai High Court. Both the RSS side and the police side made heated arguments during the hearing of the case. While the RSS side argued that Tamil Nadu is a peace park and the government's intention is to make it a peace park.'' The verdict has been adjourned without specifying a date as the police made sensational arguments that the permission was denied on the basis of intelligence information.