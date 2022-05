சதமடித்த வெயிலுக்கு இதமாக..16 மாவட்டங்களில் குளுமையை தரப்போகும் கனமழை - குடை அவசியம்

English Summary

Today Weather Report: ( இன்றைய வானிலை அறிக்கை) The Chennai Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Trichy, Salem, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni and Dindigul districts today.