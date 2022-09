சொத்து வரி செலுத்த கடைசி தேதி.. சென்னை மாநகராட்சி அறிவித்த மழைக்கால ஆஃபர்.. என்னென்ன தெரியுமா?

English Summary

The date of tax payment has been fixed as September 30, amid widespread protests against the property tax hike announced by the Chennai Corporation recently. In Chennai, home to around 85 lakh people, 13 lakh people are eligible to pay property tax, and if everyone pays property tax, the tax revenue will cross Rs 1,000 crore this year. In this case, those who do not pay the property tax by the specified date will be charged a separate interest of 2 percent. But yesterday's meeting took some important decisions regarding this special interest.