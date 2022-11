மாமன்னர் ராஜராஜ சோழன் சதய விழா..இனி அரசு விழா.. முதல்வர் ஸ்டாலின் அறிவிப்பு

English Summary

On Emperor Raja Raja Cholan's 1037th Sthaya Vizha, the government offered a garland to Raja Raja Cholan's statue to pay their respects. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has announced that the birthday Mamannan Rajaraja Chola will be celebrated as a state festival from now on. Chief Minister Stalin said that he is happy to announce that the Manmandar Rajaraja Cholan Mani Mandapam in Thanjavur will be improved and beautified.