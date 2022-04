முக கவசம் அணிவது கட்டாயம்... தேவைப்பட்டால் மெகா தடுப்பூசி முகாம் - மா.சுப்ரமணியன் உறுதி

English Summary

Covid 19 update TamilNadu: (கொரோனா வைரஸ் தமிழ்நாடு அப்டேட் மா.சுப்ரமணியன் பேட்டி)Health Minister Ma Subramanian has said that it is necessary to wear a face mask to prevent corona and the practice of wearing a face mask has not been withdrawn. Minister Ma Subramaniam has said that it is necessary to observe the mask and the human gap.