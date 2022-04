சாட்டையை எடுத்த தமிழக அரசு.. பொது இடங்களில் மாஸ்க் அணியாவிட்டால் 500 அபராதம்.. அதிரடி!

English Summary

TN Govt Imposes 500 rupees fines for mask violation: (பொது இடங்களில் முக கவசம் அணியாவிட்டால் ரூ.500 அபராதம்) A fine of Rs.500 has been imposed again for not wearing a helmet in public places in Tamil Nadu. Health Secretary Dr Radhakrishnan said everyone should wear a mask as district collectors have been instructed to collect fines.