தமிழ்நாட்டுக்கு பதில் தமிழகமா? வரலாறு தெரியுமா? ஆளுநர் ஆர்என் ரவியை கடுமையாக தாக்கிய சிபிஐ(எம்)

English Summary

There has been strong opposition to Governor RN Ravi's statement that it would be correct to call Tamil Nadu and Tamil Nadu. K Balakrishnan, State Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Marxist Communist Party has severely criticized Governor RN Ravi. Rage that the RSS plan to create a united India has not been taken up, Governor Rammy Ravi has been severely criticized for speaking as a BJP leader and an RSS activist. He also gave a detailed lesson on the history of the name Tamilnadu.