10% இடஒதுக்கீடு! தமிழ்நாட்டில் அமல்படுத்தலாம்.. ஆனால்.. மார்க்சிஸ்ட் கம்யூனிஸ்ட் சொன்ன யோசனை

English Summary

The Marxist Communist Party has insisted that a commission should be set up and implemented in Tamil Nadu for 10% reservation for the economically backward upper castes. The parties DMK, Vishika and Communist Party of India had expressed their displeasure while the Supreme Court had ruled that this reservation was legal. In this case, the DMK had convened an all-party meeting today to discuss this verdict. AIADMK and BJP did not participate in this meeting. Nagai Mali, who participated on behalf of CPM, expressed the above opinion.