மாமல்லபுரத்திலிருந்து குஜராத் செல்லும் 1000 முதலைகள்.. நீதிமன்றம் போட்ட பரபர உத்தரவு.. பின்னணி

English Summary

(முதலைகளை இடமாற்றம் செய்ய தடை கோரிய வழக்கு தள்ளுபடி):The Madras High Court has dismissed a plea seeking a ban on the transfer of 1,000 crocodiles from a crocodile farm in Mamallapuram to Gujarat. The judgment was given by a bench comprising Chief Justice Munishwarnath Bhandari and Justice N. Mala who heard the case.