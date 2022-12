மாண்டஸ் புயல்..ரெட் அலர்ட்.. தலைமைச் செயலர் அவசர ஆலோசனை..பறந்த உத்தரவு

English Summary

A red alert has been issued for Puducherry in North Tamil Nadu tomorrow as Cyclone Mandous is approaching the North Tamil Nadu coast. The Chief Secretary has held a formal consultation with Balachandran, Director of the Southern Meteorological Center regarding storm prevention measures. The Chief Secretary Iraianbu has instructed to declare holidays for districts including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur.