கரையைக் கடந்த புயல் நீடிக்கும் கனமழை..பள்ளி கல்லூரிகளுக்கு இன்று எங்கெங்கு லீவு தெரியுமா?

English Summary

Schools and colleges in Chennai, Kanchi, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts have been declared holiday for the second day following the heavy rain warning. The Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rains will occur across Tamil Nadu today and tomorrow due to Cyclone Mandus. Especially Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Chennai districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall. At the same time, for Chennai, it started raining from the day before yesterday till last night.