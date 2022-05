கனகசபை மீது ஏறி பக்தர்கள் சாமி தரிசனம் செய்ய தீட்சிதர்கள் எதிர்ப்பு - சட்ட போராட்டம் நடத்த ஆலோசனை

English Summary

Chidambaram natarajar temple kanagasabai dharisanam: (சிதம்பரம் நடராஜர் கோவில் கனகசபை தரிசனம்)Following the order of the Tamil Nadu government, a large number of devotees with police protection climbed on the Kanakasabai and performed Sami darshan. The Deekchithar‬ have strongly objected to this and are planning to hold a legal battle.