வங்கக்கடலில் காற்றழுத்தம்..தீபாவளி வரை இடி மின்னலுடன் கொட்டப்போகும் கனமழை..சூறாவளியும் வீசுமாம்

English Summary

Depression in Bay of Bengal Heavy rain till Diwali Met office prediction Due to atmospheric low circulation over Andaman and adjoining areas, a low pressure area is likely to develop over Southeast and adjoining Central East Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move further west-northwestward and intensify into a depression by October 22. It is likely to intensify into a storm over central West Bengal during the next 48 hours.