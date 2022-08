ஆர்டர்லிகளை திரும்ப அனுப்புங்கள்.. நீதிமன்ற உத்தரவை அடுத்து டிஜிபி சைலேந்திர பாபு அதிரடி உத்தரவு

English Summary

(அளவுக்கு அதிகமான ஆர்டர்லிகளை திருப்பி அனுப்ப டிஜிபி உத்தரவு): Tamilnadu DGP has ordered immediate repatriation of excessive orderlies in the houses of police officers. The DGP has issued this order while the court has said that the orderly system should be abolished completely.