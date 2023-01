லோக்கல் கைகளுக்கே தெரியாதாம்.. டைரக்ட் 'டீலிங்' அங்கயாமே.. மூவர் அணிக்கு ஷாக் கொடுத்த சரவணன் ‘டைவ்‘!

English Summary

When Dr. Saravanan joined AIADMK today in the presence of Edappadi Palaniswami, none of the important AIADMK functionaries from Madurai was with him. Saravanan has joined the AIADMK by speaking directly to Edappadi Palaniswami, bypassing Madurai AIADMK power centers like RB Udhayakumar, Sellur Raju and Rajan Chellappa. Due to this there has a ruckus in Madurai ADMK.