சிதம்பரம் நடராசர் கோவிலில் ரகசியம் ஏதுமில்லை..விசாரிக்கும் உரிமை அரசுக்கு உள்ளது - முரசொலி

English Summary

The jurisdiction of the HRCE Department over the Natarajar's Temple is not restricted by the Supreme Court. As the temple is a public temple, the commissioner is said to have the power, according to an editorial in the DMK's official daily Murasoli. It has been informed that if there is a complaint regarding the Chidambaram Natarajar Temple, the right to inquire into it is legal and based on the court order.