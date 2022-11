ரூ.68,000 சம்பாதிக்கும் அவங்களுக்கு இதான் கட்ஆஃப்.. கொடுமை.. கொடுமை.. திமுக ராஜீவ்காந்தி பாய்ச்சல்

English Summary

DMK's Rajiv Gandhi has criticized the Mylapore Aiyar for getting a government job if he scores lower than the tribals and the deaf and differently-abled while the Supreme Court has ruled that the 10% reservation will go to economically backward upper castes. Recently, the details of the cutoff marks of the Translator (Hindi) exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) have been released. Referring to this, Rajiv Gandhi made the above criticism.