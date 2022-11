ஆஹா, அதிமுகவில் தம்பிதுரை எப்படி இருக்காரு! எடப்பாடிக்குதான் எதுவும் இல்லை! பாயிண்ட்டை பிடித்த திமுக

English Summary

While the DMK has condemned the Supreme Court's ruling that 10% reservation will go to the economically backward upper castes, it has convened an all-party meeting on the next step in this case. But AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami, who has welcomed the court order, has ignored the all-party meeting. Referring to this, Rajiv Gandhi has criticized Edappadi Palaniswami.