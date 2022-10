பாருங்க.. இதுதான் மத்திய அரசின் அலர்ட்.. குண்டு பற்றி எங்கே? பொய்யா பேசுறீங்க அண்ணாமலை: திமுக பதிலடி

English Summary

While the Coimbatore car cylinder explosion is the talk of the town in Tamil Nadu, the BJP is constantly criticizing the DMK focusing on this incident. In this case, even though the Central Intelligence Agency had already warned about this incident, why did not take appropriate security measures? BJP state president Annamalai raised the question. DMK's Rajiv Gandhi has now responded to this. In other words, he shared the report and questioned where the warning regarding this blast was placed in the report of the Central Intelligence Agency.