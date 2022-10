இந்த நேரம் பார்த்தா இப்படி.. முட்டு சந்தில் சிக்கிய பன்னீர்.. சல்லி சல்லியா போச்சே.. நெக்ஸ்ட் என்ன?

English Summary

As the report of the Arumugasamy Commission on Jayalalithaa's death strongly accuses 4 people including Sasikala, the question has arisen in the political arena whether O.Panneerselvam, who is trying to connect with Sasikala, will change his plan. If OPS intensifies its plan to tie up with Sasikala then it could turn AIADMK cadres against her too.