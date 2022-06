சல்லி சல்லியாக நொறுங்கிய ஓபிஎஸ் கனவு.. எடப்பாடிக்கு எத்தனை மா.செ.க்கள் ஆதரவு தெரியுமா?

English Summary

ADMK district secretaries support to Edapadi palanisamy: (அதிமுக மாவட்ட செயலாளர்கள் எடப்பாடி பழனிச்சாமிக்கு ஆதரவு) Edappadi Palanisamy has taken over several district secretaries in the AIADMK as the monopoly issue has escalated. At the same time AIADMK coordinator O. Panneer Selvam is trying to subdue the volunteers as he has only a few at his disposal.