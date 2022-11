ஜெயலலிதா நினைவுநாள் ‘அன்றைக்கு'தான்.. ரெடியா? தொண்டர்களுக்கு திடீர் உத்தரவு போட்ட எடப்பாடி பழனிசாமி!

English Summary

It has been announced by AIADMK that Edappadi Palaniswami will pay respects at Jayalalitha's memorial on December 5 ahead of Jayalalithaa's memorial day. Arumugasamy Commission report stated that Jayalalithaa died on December 4. In this case, Edappadi Palaniswami's side has confirmed that December 5 is jayalalitha memorial day.