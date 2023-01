ஈரோடு கிழக்கு இடைத்தேர்தல்..அதிமுக வேட்பாளர் யார்..பரபர ஆலோசனையில் இபிஎஸ்..என்ன செய்வார் ஓபிஎஸ்

English Summary

AIADMK's O.Panneerselvam and Edapadi Palanisamy led teams are actively engaged in candidate selection as there are 4 days left to file nomination papers for the Erode East by-election. Edappadi Palanisami's consultation meeting ended without a decision on who the candidate was after several hours of deliberation. It has been reported that there is a possibility to announce the candidate by consulting with the ADMK Election Committee today.