விசிலடிக்கும் குக்கர்.. ஈரோடு கிழக்கு இடைத்தேர்தலில் அமமுகவுக்கு 2 கட்சிகள் ஆதரவு! யாரு பாருங்க!

English Summary

TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam is contesting alone in the Erode East Assembly Constituency by-election. Sivaprashanth has started campaigning as a candidate. In this case, the party has been supported by executives from 2 parties. Accordingly, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam is excited because Tamil Nadu Forward Block Party and Tamil Nadu Muslim League Party have joined hands.