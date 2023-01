விடக்கூடாது.. மோதி பார்க்க தயாராகும் ஓபிஎஸ்? ஈரோடு கிழக்கு இடைத்தேர்தல்: எகிறும் எதிர்ப்பார்ப்பு

English Summary

Assembly elections for Erode East constituency will be held on 27th of next month. A.D.M.K. Last time in the alliance, T.M.K. This constituency was reserved for the party. This time in the by-elections, Edappadi Palaniswami's team won that constituency. has given up. In this tense situation, it is said that O. Panneerselvam is going to announce the important results related to contesting in Erode East constituency tomorrow.