களமிறங்கும் ’கை’ துளிர்க்குமா இரட்டை இலை..குறுக்கே வரும் தாமரை? ஈரோடு இடை தேர்தலில் இத்தனை போட்டியா?

English Summary

Amid huge expectations, the date of the Erode East byboll has been announced, and it has been confirmed that the Congress will enter the field on behalf of the DMK alliance. At the same time AIADMK is said to be contesting, parties including pmk, bjp, Naam Tamilar AMMK will also contest the election, so it is certain that there will be a multi-faceted contest in this election.