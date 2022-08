தமிழ் கடல் நெல்லை கண்ணன் உடலுக்கு இறுதி அஞ்சலி.. அரசு மரியாதை வேண்டும்..வேல்முருகன் கோரிக்கை

English Summary

Tamil Kadal Nellai Kannan Passed Away: (தமிழ்கடல் நெல்லை கண்ணன் மறைந்தார் தலைவர்கள் இறுதி அஞ்சலி)Nellai Kannan, hailed as the Tamil Kadal, passed away due to ill health. His body has been kept in state at his residence at Amman Sannathi Street, Nellai Town. Many political party leaders also paid tributes and praised him. Velmurugan has said that the funeral rites should be conducted with full state respect to honor the late Nellai Kannan.