கட்சிக்கு களங்கம்..காயத்ரி ரகுராம் 6 மாதங்களுக்கு சஸ்பெண்ட்..பாஜக தலைவர் அண்ணாமலை அதிரடி

English Summary

Gayathri Raghuram Suspended For 6 Months From BJP (காயத்ரி ரகுராம் பாஜக கட்சியில் இருந்து 6 மாதங்களுக்கு சஸ்பெண்ட்): Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai announced Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party Foreign and Neighboring State Tamil Development Wing State President Gayathri Raghuram has been removed from all her responsibilities in the party for a period of six months as she has violated the party's control and is continuously involved in activities that tarnish the party.