கோகுல்ராஜ் கொலை வழக்கு:அர்த்தநாரீஸ்வரர் கோவிலில் உயர்நீதிமன்ற நீதிபதிகள் ஆய்வு.. அதிரடி திருப்பம்

A charge of contempt of court has been registered against Swati as he has become a perjured witness in the Gokulraj murder case. Amid confusion in this case, the judges of the Madras High Court visited the Tiruchengode Arthanareeswarar temple today and inspected it. The judges examined the CCTV cameras where Gokulraj-Swathi sat and talked in the temple. This case has reached a important stage.