அதிரடி! கோகுல்ராஜ் கொலை வழக்கில் அர்த்தநாரீஸ்வரர் கோவிலுக்கு உயர்நீதிமன்ற நீதிபதிகள் விசிட்..ஏன்?

English Summary

Chennai High Court today filed a charge sheet against Swathi, who became a false witness in the Gokulraj murder case, and the trial has been adjourned to January 20. In this case, the judges of the High Court have decided to make a 'spot visit' to the Tiruchengode Arthanareeswarar temple in connection with the case. As a result, the judges are directly involved in the Gokulraj murder case and the excitement is starting to increase.