வேலை செய்யுங்க..இனி டிரைவர், கண்டக்டர் வேலைக்கும் டிஎன்பிஎஸ்சி தேர்வு - வெடியை போட்ட அமைச்சர்

English Summary

TNPSC exam for driver and conductor: (பஸ் டிரைவர், கண்டக்டர்களுக்கும் டிஎன்பிஎஸ்சி தேர்வு) Tamil Nadu Minister Sivasankar has said that all the posts including bus driver and conductor in government transport companies will now be filled through the TNPSC. Minister Sivasankar also said that everyone should work responsibly.