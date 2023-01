சட்டசபையில் பரபரத்த ஆளுநர் உரை.. பாதியில் வெளியேறிய ஆர்என் ரவி.. மரபு-உண்மை நிலை என்ன? முழுவிபரம்

English Summary

It started with Governor RN Ravi's speech in the Tamil Nadu Assembly yesterday. Chief Minister Stalin moved a resolution against the omission of certain parts of the speech printed on behalf of Governor RN Ravi's government. Governor RN Ravi then left the assembly. Meanwhile, the governor's house has said that words praising the government have been omitted and it is not a violation'', what is the governor's speech? What is the procedure followed? What happened yesterday? The full details have been released.