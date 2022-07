சுயமரியாதை கற்றுத்தந்த குரு..நன்றி அப்பா.. குரு பூர்ணிமா நாளில் கருணாநிதிக்கு நன்றி சொன்ன குஷ்பு

English Summary

Actress Khushbu expressed her gratitude to former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi for bringing her into politics on the occasion of Guru Purnima.On Guru Purnima2022 today I have to thank one person who brought me into politics, taught me about humanity, equality, political grace & always said nothing is greater than self respect. Dr Kalaignar he will always be remembered and held in highest esteem in my eyes.